Stratis Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and approximately $876,356.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bithumb, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005758 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000439 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000629 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,799,077 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Poloniex, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Crex24, Livecoin, Upbit, Binance, Bithumb and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.