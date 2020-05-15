Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,197.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,948.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

