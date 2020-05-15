Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 5,133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,197.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,948.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

