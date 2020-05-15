STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAUHY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR alerts:

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 28,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.