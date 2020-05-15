Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Tops $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Gate.io and DragonEX. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.02000282 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00086739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00169273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, Coinone, DragonEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Gate.io and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

