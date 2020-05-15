Streamr Price Reaches $0.0762 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Streamr has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $50.83 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0762 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.82 or 0.03437711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 667,327,372 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.