Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147,501 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Stryker worth $74,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after purchasing an additional 678,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $91,009,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $69,856,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Stryker stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.95. The stock had a trading volume of 814,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

