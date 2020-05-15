Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells $85,245.30 in Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,470 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $85,245.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $576,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RGR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.32. 36,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,692. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

