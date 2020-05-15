Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bitbns, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,781.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.02014818 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00085073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00170498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00039365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, OKEx, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, Tidex, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

