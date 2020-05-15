Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given News Impact Score of -4.27

Media coverage about Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been trending extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a media sentiment score of -4.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. CIBC lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.24.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.86. 5,929,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

