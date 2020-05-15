Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SUN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sunoco from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 176,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $47,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $204,061.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,179.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

