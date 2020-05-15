Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 3,779 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $50,109.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,884.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,045 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $15,277.90.

On Friday, May 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $44,215.72.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. 2,879,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 628,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 591,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.