SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. 11,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

