SunTrust Banks Boosts Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $25.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 426,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

