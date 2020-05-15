SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBT. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cabot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cabot by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cabot by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

