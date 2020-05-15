SunTrust Banks Comments on Columbia Property Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,323. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 113.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $104,451.30. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,081.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

