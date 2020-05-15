SunTrust Banks Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $8.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $4.86. 4,059,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Jay Allison bought 40,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $6,430,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

