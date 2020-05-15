Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 1,130,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

