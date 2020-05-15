Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLGG. ValuEngine raised Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 59,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

