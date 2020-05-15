Super Zero (SERO) Market Cap Hits $21.78 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. Super Zero has a market cap of $21.78 million and $51.67 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00345897 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009362 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000512 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012390 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003573 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008762 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 644,551,603 coins and its circulating supply is 263,330,767 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

