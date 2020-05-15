Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SUZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 417,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Suzano has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 11.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Suzano by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 4,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Suzano by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

