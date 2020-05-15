SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $164.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.32. 12,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average is $217.34. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,790. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

