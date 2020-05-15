SVB Leerink Weighs in on HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HTGM. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 317,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,000. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 100.48% and a negative return on equity of 96.74%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

