S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 22,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45. Also, Director Robert D. Straus bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 51,351 shares of company stock valued at $129,137. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SANW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

