Swarm City (SWT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $289.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Swarm City has a market cap of $271,116.67 and approximately $289.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

