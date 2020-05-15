SwftCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.73 million and $14.07 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.03475947 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030944 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

