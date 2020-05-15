Swipe (SXP) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00005021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $31.87 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.91 or 0.01984647 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00168013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00039168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe's official website is swipe.io/token.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

