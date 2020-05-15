Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 147.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,950 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned about 2.54% of Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 9,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,796.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $232,055. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.