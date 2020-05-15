Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $16.00 to $31.00.

4/30/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.65% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.