Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.86 ($4.40).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 274 ($3.60) to GBX 317 ($4.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 286.80 ($3.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 296.87. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386.46 ($5.08).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

