Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.95% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,654.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,109. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

TRHC opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

