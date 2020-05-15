Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.05% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 16,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $967.42 million, a PE ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,201. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

