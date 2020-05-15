Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $967.42 million, a P/E ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,201. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

