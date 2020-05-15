Tael (WABI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $1.23 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $18.11, $24.72 and $45.75. During the last seven days, Tael has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.03489710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $62.56, $24.72, $7.20, $6.32, $18.11, $10.00, $4.92, $119.16, $13.96, $5.22 and $45.75. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

