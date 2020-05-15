TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,541 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,074. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

