Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,348,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.70. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura cut their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.68.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

