Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 405.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Target by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 108,757 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,748 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 44.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.68.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

