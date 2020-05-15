Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.68.

Target stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.21. 4,105,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,737. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

