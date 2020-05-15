TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,109 shares during the quarter. TC Pipelines comprises about 1.5% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of TC Pipelines worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.82. 441,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,425. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

