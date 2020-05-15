Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,850 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines accounts for about 2.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tc Pipelines worth $31,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,919,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,131,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,602,000 after buying an additional 1,938,609 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,223,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after buying an additional 1,531,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,191,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Barclays began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

TRP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

