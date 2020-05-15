TCF National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

TCF National Bank raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.60. The stock had a trading volume of 584,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.10. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.