TCF National Bank Has $1.46 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.48. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

