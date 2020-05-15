TCF National Bank Has $7.61 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.94. 764,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,101,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.82 and its 200 day moving average is $304.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

