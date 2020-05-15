TCF National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.85.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

