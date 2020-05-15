Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,681. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.76. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

TCRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

