TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15,143,973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,920,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,919,286 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 26,316.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,404,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,208,000 after buying an additional 20,327,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,374.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,534,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,933,000 after buying an additional 12,615,921 shares during the period. RPTC Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth $402,937,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

