TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,598 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 0.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 16.40% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,477,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 1,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,038. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

