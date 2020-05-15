TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 11.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $63,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,802,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after acquiring an additional 994,720 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,419,000 after acquiring an additional 703,671 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

