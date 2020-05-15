TD Capital Management LLC Buys 82,312 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,886. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

