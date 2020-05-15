TD Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,330. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.